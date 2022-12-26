As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) offers stability

The closing price of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) was $1.39 for the day, down -7.95% from the previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161174 shares were traded. LOCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On January 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Vosburg B. David sold 7,500 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 16,841 led to the insider holds 1,184,928 shares of the business.

Vosburg B. David sold 15,000 shares of LOCL for $33,784 on Dec 05. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 1,192,428 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Schwab Charles R., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,000,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,500,000 and bolstered with 11,157,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1469.

Shares Statistics:

LOCL traded an average of 245.37K shares per day over the past three months and 414.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638k, up 3,290.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 187.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.