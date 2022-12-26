As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) offers stability

The closing price of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) was $0.48 for the day, up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0241 from its previous closing price. On the day, 148285 shares were traded. TLIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 27, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLIS has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5707, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8846.

Shares Statistics:

TLIS traded an average of 104.34K shares per day over the past three months and 98.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.03M. Insiders hold about 10.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TLIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 283.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 245.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k, a decrease of -30.10% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19M, down -46.40% from the average estimate.