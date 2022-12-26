As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) offers stability

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) closed the day trading at $2.45 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79419 shares were traded. VNRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VNRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On May 16, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on May 16, 2018, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Butera Salvatore Thomas bought 5,000 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 11,350 led to the insider holds 51,350 shares of the business.

Micallef Jacob Vincent bought 25,000 shares of VNRX for $57,500 on Dec 19. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 188,392 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Micallef Jacob Vincent, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 7,339 shares for $1.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,384 and bolstered with 163,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 702.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNRX has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1577.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VNRX traded about 133.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VNRX traded about 214.96k shares per day. A total of 56.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.93M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VNRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 739.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 773.14k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $100k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $40k. As of the current estimate, VolitionRx Limited’s year-ago sales were $25k, an estimated increase of 300.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90k, up 300.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $450k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,325.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.