Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) was $28.98 for the day, up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $28.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48061 shares were traded. CHUY stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHUY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Hatcher Michael C. sold 6,942 shares for $33.61 per share. The transaction valued at 233,321 led to the insider holds 19,436 shares of the business.

JOHNSON STARLETTE B sold 3,300 shares of CHUY for $74,877 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 6,367 shares after completing the transaction at $22.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chuy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHUY has reached a high of $34.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.87.

Shares Statistics:

CHUY traded an average of 104.60K shares per day over the past three months and 166.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.86% stake in the company. Shares short for CHUY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 946.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 811.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.06M to a low estimate of $103.8M. As of the current estimate, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.64M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.85M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHUY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $416.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.47M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $464.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $469M and the low estimate is $453.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.