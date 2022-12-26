Considering Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) closed at $76.84 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $77.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156998 shares were traded. DIOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DIOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $110.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when LU KEH SHEW sold 8,000 shares for $91.38 per share. The transaction valued at 731,000 led to the insider holds 154,988 shares of the business.

LU KEH SHEW sold 3,974 shares of DIOD for $357,173 on Nov 23. The President & CEO now owns 162,988 shares after completing the transaction at $89.88 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, LU KEH SHEW, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 6,026 shares for $89.50 each. As a result, the insider received 539,327 and left with 166,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIOD has reached a high of $113.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DIOD traded on average about 267.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 279.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.60M. Shares short for DIOD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.11. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $8 and $6.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $520.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.06M to a low estimate of $520.1M. As of the current estimate, Diodes Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $467.59M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $491.81M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478.74M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.