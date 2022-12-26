Considering Open Text Corporation (OTEX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $28.90 in the prior trading day, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) closed at $28.96, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287790 shares were traded. OTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has reached a high of $48.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 778.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 269.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.54M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTEX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 5.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OTEX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.73, compared to 0.97 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 166.10% for OTEX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.43 and $4.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.38.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Open Text Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.08B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.