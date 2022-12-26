Considering Stepan Company (SCL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $107.14 in the prior trading day, Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) closed at $108.46, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45649 shares were traded. SCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 02, 2020, Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when STEPAN F QUINN JR sold 5,308 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 583,880 led to the insider holds 64,869 shares of the business.

Mergner Arthur W sold 2,156 shares of SCL for $222,090 on Oct 27. The Exec VP, Supply Chain now owns 23,513 shares after completing the transaction at $103.01 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Keiper Jason Scott, who serves as the VP & Chief Tech & Sust Officer of the company, bought 500 shares for $112.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,226 and bolstered with 4,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stepan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCL has reached a high of $126.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 76.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 125.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.23M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 289.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 287.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.16, compared to 1.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 19.90% for SCL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.02 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.86. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.65 and $6.71.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $669.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $698.5M to a low estimate of $640.8M. As of the current estimate, Stepan Company’s year-ago sales were $610.03M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $701.9M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $706.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $697.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.35B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.