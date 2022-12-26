Considering The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $6.19 in the prior trading day, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) closed at $6.36, up 2.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83435 shares were traded. STKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6.50 from $7.50 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On July 19, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Segal Jonathan bought 5,721 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 35,470 led to the insider holds 4,212,024 shares of the business.

Olinger Haydee bought 4,000 shares of STKS for $25,120 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 16,243 shares after completing the transaction at $6.28 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Segal Jonathan, who serves as the DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,600 and bolstered with 4,206,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKS has reached a high of $13.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 108.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 127.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.18M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 443.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $77.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.09M to a low estimate of $75M. As of the current estimate, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.87M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.29M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.18M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $384.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.01M and the low estimate is $373.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.