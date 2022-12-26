Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) closed the day trading at $19.52 up 2.04% from the previous closing price of $19.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 280800 shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 27, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares for $19.79 per share. The transaction valued at 98,950 led to the insider holds 69,660 shares of the business.

Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares of LPG for $95,150 on Dec 12. The EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC now owns 74,660 shares after completing the transaction at $19.03 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Coleman Thomas Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $20.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,005,000 and left with 1,722,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $21.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPG traded about 572.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPG traded about 489.49k shares per day. A total of 40.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.79M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.45%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 32.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.22M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.68M and the low estimate is $210M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.