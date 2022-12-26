DRVN (Driven Brands Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.77, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $26.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265182 shares were traded. DRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on October 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC sold 2,257,203 shares for $32.19 per share. The transaction valued at 72,659,365 led to the insider holds 14,056,415 shares of the business.

ARONSON NEAL K sold 7,000,000 shares of DRVN for $225,330,000 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 32,758,952 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Driven Equity LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,742,797 shares for $32.19 each. As a result, the insider received 152,670,635 and left with 29,535,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRVN traded 642.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 549.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.99M. Shares short for DRVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $542.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $578M to a low estimate of $522.9M. As of the current estimate, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.88M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.64M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.