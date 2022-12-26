El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) closed the day trading at $10.28 down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $10.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78141 shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when Lozano Miguel sold 25,238 shares for $12.87 per share. The transaction valued at 324,813 led to the insider holds 70,290 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $12.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOCO traded about 246.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOCO traded about 156.1k shares per day. A total of 36.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.70M. Insiders hold about 30.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 914.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.23M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $464.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $460.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.36M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $482.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $496.15M and the low estimate is $474.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.