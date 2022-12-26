FRBA (First Bank) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, First Bank’s stock clocked out at $14.00, up 1.74% from its previous closing price of $13.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 153797 shares were traded. FRBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 06, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 06, 2019, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRBA has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRBA traded 28.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 105.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 187.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 176.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, FRBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $25.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.38M to a low estimate of $24.79M. As of the current estimate, First Bank’s year-ago sales were $20.64M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.9M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.89M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.18M and the low estimate is $102.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.