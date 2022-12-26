Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157736 shares were traded. HUSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2012, C.K. Cooper Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when TERWILLIGER JOHN F sold 4,630 shares for $4.02 per share. The transaction valued at 18,613 led to the insider holds 671,540 shares of the business.

SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares of HUSA for $65,550 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 157,976 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 564,000 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 699,304 and left with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2288.

Shares Statistics:

HUSA traded an average of 728.98K shares per day over the past three months and 207.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 8.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 590.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 715.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.