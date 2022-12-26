How is KVH Industries Inc.’s (NASDAQ: KVHI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) closed at $9.40 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $9.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45089 shares were traded. KVHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KVHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Baker Jennifer Louise sold 237 shares for $8.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,933 led to the insider holds 19,778 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD FELISE sold 1,227 shares of KVHI for $10,010 on Aug 04. The SVP General Counsel now owns 66,314 shares after completing the transaction at $8.16 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Balog Robert J, who serves as the CTO of the company, sold 1,839 shares for $8.16 each. As a result, the insider received 15,003 and left with 91,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVHI has reached a high of $11.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KVHI traded on average about 38.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 41.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.87M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KVHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 87.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 72.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.1M to a low estimate of $36.08M. As of the current estimate, KVH Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.98M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.51M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.32M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KVHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.77M, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.18M and the low estimate is $150.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.