How is UFP Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: UFPT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $114.26 in the prior trading day, UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) closed at $115.54, up 1.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45759 shares were traded. UFPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.48.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UFPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

On November 19, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $81.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when OBERDORF THOMAS sold 15,333 shares for $116.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,474 led to the insider holds 28,737 shares of the business.

BAILLY R JEFFREY sold 9,877 shares of UFPT for $1,162,708 on Nov 21. The President and CEO now owns 109,929 shares after completing the transaction at $117.72 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, BAILLY R JEFFREY, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 31,854 shares for $115.73 each. As a result, the insider received 3,686,619 and left with 119,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UFP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFPT has reached a high of $126.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 66.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 57.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.09M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UFPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 120.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 117.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $3.92.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $85.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.8M to a low estimate of $84.7M. As of the current estimate, UFP Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.72M, an estimated increase of 68.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.67M, an increase of 46.70% less than the figure of $68.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $333.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $333.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.32M, up 61.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $348.5M and the low estimate is $343.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.