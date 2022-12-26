I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI).

After finishing at $0.74 in the prior trading day, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $0.73, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0069 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81159 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7594 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kinley Joshua Lane sold 4,462 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,016 led to the insider holds 2,343 shares of the business.

Kinley Joshua Lane sold 20,538 shares of BBAI for $20,177 on Nov 30. The Chief Corp. Dev. Officer now owns 6,805 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0163.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 96.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 546.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 481.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.74M and the low estimate is $169.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.