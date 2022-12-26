I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rezolute Inc. (RZLT).

The price of Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) closed at $2.08 in the last session, up 4.52% from day before closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135225 shares were traded. RZLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1010 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RZLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 64.10 and its Current Ratio is at 64.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On September 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH bought 300 shares for $2.95 per share. The transaction valued at 884 led to the insider holds 22,552 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH bought 200 shares of RZLT for $572 on May 18. The Sr VP, Clinic Development now owns 22,252 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On May 17, another insider, ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH, who serves as the Sr VP, Clinic Development of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $3.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,406 and bolstered with 22,052 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RZLT has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7193, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7494.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RZLT traded on average about 87.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 113.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.87M. Insiders hold about 21.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RZLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 160.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 210.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$2.25.