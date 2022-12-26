I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS).

After finishing at $68.16 in the prior trading day, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) closed at $68.78, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140822 shares were traded. SFBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on October 10, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when BROUGHTON THOMAS A bought 196 shares for $69.97 per share. The transaction valued at 13,714 led to the insider holds 54,986 shares of the business.

FOSHEE WILLIAM M sold 3,000 shares of SFBS for $278,670 on Aug 16. The CFO, EVP now owns 265,747 shares after completing the transaction at $92.89 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, TUDER IRMA LOYA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $76.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 153,200 and bolstered with 42,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServisFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFBS has reached a high of $97.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 153.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SFBS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 21.00% for SFBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $137.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.3M to a low estimate of $135.5M. As of the current estimate, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.52M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.27M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $511.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.95M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $561.48M and the low estimate is $554.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.