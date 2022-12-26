In spite of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIFE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) closed at $2.14 up 3.38% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82583 shares were traded. LIFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 21, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On May 10, 2021, Laidlaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Laidlaw initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Shukla Sanjay bought 10,000 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 21,405 led to the insider holds 50,798 shares of the business.

Shukla Sanjay bought 15,000 shares of LIFE for $43,164 on Jul 01. The President and CEO now owns 40,798 shares after completing the transaction at $2.88 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Broadfoot Jill Marie, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,923 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,980 and bolstered with 12,112 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIFE has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3007, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2936.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIFE has traded an average of 96.03K shares per day and 116.09k over the past ten days. A total of 28.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LIFE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 424.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 394.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$2.5.