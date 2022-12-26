In spite of Autoscope Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AATC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Autoscope Technologies Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.80, up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154803 shares were traded. AATC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8459 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AATC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Daly Joseph Patrick bought 100 shares for $4.90 per share. The transaction valued at 490 led to the insider holds 211,558 shares of the business.

Daly Joseph Patrick bought 723 shares of AATC for $3,525 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 211,458 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Daly Joseph Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,601 shares for $4.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,432 and bolstered with 210,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autoscope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AATC has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3207.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AATC traded 16.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 49.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.06M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AATC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 7.03k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, AATC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 485.60% for AATC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 6:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.