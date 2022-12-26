In spite of Avangrid Inc.’s (NYSE:AGR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) closed at $43.24 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $42.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272666 shares were traded. AGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avangrid Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $47 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On June 09, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.Siebert Williams Shank initiated its Buy rating on June 09, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Solomont Alan D bought 117 shares for $42.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,022 led to the insider holds 9,125 shares of the business.

Solomont Alan D bought 123 shares of AGR for $5,010 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 9,008 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Solomont Alan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120 shares for $42.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,080 and bolstered with 8,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avangrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGR has traded an average of 628.57K shares per day and 526.33k over the past ten days. A total of 386.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 81.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGR is 1.76, from 1.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Avangrid Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.57B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.