In spite of Avnet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) closed at $41.74 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $41.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 283100 shares were traded. AVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avnet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $35 from $45 previously.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares for $45.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,623 led to the insider holds 30,066 shares of the business.

Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares of AVT for $1,063,738 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,287 shares after completing the transaction at $43.92 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Liguori Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,161 shares for $44.73 each. As a result, the insider received 901,701 and left with 78,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $50.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVT has traded an average of 737.02K shares per day and 669.94k over the past ten days. A total of 94.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.90M. Shares short for AVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVT is 1.16, from 0.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for AVT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $6.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.98. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.88 and $4.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.31B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.44B and the low estimate is $21.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.