In spite of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s (NYSE:CAPL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s stock clocked out at $20.37, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $20.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45768 shares were traded. CAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Topper Joseph V. Jr. bought 7,037 shares for $18.46 per share. The transaction valued at 129,914 led to the insider holds 192,451 shares of the business.

Topper Joseph V. Jr. bought 127 shares of CAPL for $2,350 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 183,581 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Topper Joseph V. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,627 shares for $18.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,539 and bolstered with 183,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CrossAmerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAPL has reached a high of $23.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAPL traded 61.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 140.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CAPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 65.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 61.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.10, CAPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.09.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $779.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $779.5M to a low estimate of $779.5M. As of the current estimate, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $744M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $739.43M, a decrease of -31.40% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $739.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $739.43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.