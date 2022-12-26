In spite of Forza X1 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRZA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Forza X1 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.20, up 8.11% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46723 shares were traded. FRZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2220 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRZA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Schuyler Kevin bought 5,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,710 led to the insider holds 9,332 shares of the business.

Schuyler Kevin bought 4,332 shares of FRZA for $5,198 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 4,332 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kull Marcia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,605 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,518 and bolstered with 4,605 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRZA has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6561, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4929.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRZA traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 50.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRZA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 55.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 144.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.