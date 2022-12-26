In the case of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN), what’s next?

The closing price of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) was $2.36 for the day, down -7.81% from the previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144881 shares were traded. PTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2277.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 05, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

On January 12, 2015, ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when DUNTON ALAN W sold 200 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 594 led to the insider holds 41,420 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTN has reached a high of $13.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0542.

Shares Statistics:

PTN traded an average of 39.86K shares per day over the past three months and 55.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.15M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 181.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 116.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.93. EPS for the following year is -$3.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.08 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $770k. As of the current estimate, Palatin Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80k, an estimated increase of 887.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47M, up 302.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5M and the low estimate is $30k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.