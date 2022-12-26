In the case of TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI), what’s next?

The closing price of TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) was $19.22 for the day, up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $18.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135642 shares were traded. TBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $20 from $36 previously.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Ferencz Garrett sold 1,523 shares for $21.41 per share. The transaction valued at 32,607 led to the insider holds 49,993 shares of the business.

Goings William C. sold 5,323 shares of TBI for $106,513 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 19,498 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Gafford Derrek Lane, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 378,150 and bolstered with 93,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TrueBlue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBI has reached a high of $30.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.90.

Shares Statistics:

TBI traded an average of 159.38K shares per day over the past three months and 267.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.66M. Shares short for TBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 887.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 997.05k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $567.2M to a low estimate of $557M. As of the current estimate, TrueBlue Inc.’s year-ago sales were $621.93M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $505.85M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482.94M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.