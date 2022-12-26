In What Direction Will 1stdibs.Com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) was $5.00 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155101 shares were traded. DIBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.0000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DIBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Rubinger Matthew sold 7,845 shares for $4.99 per share. The transaction valued at 39,147 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lattouf Carol sold 1,637 shares of DIBS for $8,792 on Dec 09. The SVP Operations now owns 9,736 shares after completing the transaction at $5.37 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Rubinger Matthew, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,771 shares for $5.37 each. As a result, the insider received 20,254 and left with 7,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIBS has reached a high of $12.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5260.

Shares Statistics:

DIBS traded an average of 143.38K shares per day over the past three months and 151.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DIBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.73M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.79M and the low estimate is $93.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.