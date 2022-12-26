In What Direction Will AVITA Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) was $6.76 for the day, up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47058 shares were traded. RCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 02, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On August 27, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

On April 21, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 21, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when PERRY MICHAEL S sold 150,000 shares for $7.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,077,000 led to the insider holds 229,543 shares of the business.

PERRY MICHAEL S sold 10,812 shares of RCEL for $94,497 on Feb 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 321,712 shares after completing the transaction at $8.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCEL has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.23.

Shares Statistics:

RCEL traded an average of 80.38K shares per day over the past three months and 64.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 146.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 252.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.23M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, AVITA Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.02M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.46M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.1M.

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.5M and the low estimate is $35.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.