In What Direction Will SP Plus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Goes From Here?

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) closed the day trading at $34.17 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $33.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82749 shares were traded. SP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on August 06, 2018, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On March 05, 2018, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $42.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 13, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Toy Robert sold 5,000 shares for $34.66 per share. The transaction valued at 173,294 led to the insider holds 48,355 shares of the business.

Ricchiuto John sold 9,700 shares of SP for $337,512 on Nov 22. The President, Airport Division now owns 30,981 shares after completing the transaction at $34.80 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Ricchiuto John, who serves as the President, Airport Division of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $34.33 each. As a result, the insider received 274,649 and left with 40,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SP has reached a high of $37.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SP traded about 108.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SP traded about 174.39k shares per day. A total of 20.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.72M. Shares short for SP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 367.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 331.71k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $203.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.7M to a low estimate of $197M. As of the current estimate, SP Plus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.6M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $201M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $793.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.5M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $830.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.7M and the low estimate is $823M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.