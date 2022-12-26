In What Direction Will Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:WMC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) was $9.72 for the day, up 5.87% from the previous closing price of $9.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45878 shares were traded. WMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 18, 2019, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $10.50.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on March 18, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Johnson Sean O. bought 1,097 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,315 led to the insider holds 12,194 shares of the business.

Handler Greg E. bought 14,468 shares of WMC for $22,553 on Apr 07. The CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER now owns 89,468 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Neumayer Elliott, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,174 and bolstered with 39,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMC has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.56.

Shares Statistics:

WMC traded an average of 32.23K shares per day over the past three months and 28.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.95M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 35.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, WMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 15.47.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.16M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.65M and the low estimate is $40.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.