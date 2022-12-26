Invest in Allego N.V. (ALLG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) closed at $3.09 in the last session, down -1.28% from day before closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46527 shares were traded. ALLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 11, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLG has reached a high of $28.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2190.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLG traded on average about 202.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 137.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 267.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.18M. Shares short for ALLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 683.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 458.61k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156M and the low estimate is $132.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.