Invest in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) closed at $0.33, down -1.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0061 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81866 shares were traded. NYMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NYMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Robinson James George bought 1,151,515 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,900,000 led to the insider holds 4,702,065 shares of the business.

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6327.

The stock has traded on average 189.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 154.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.75M. Insiders hold about 45.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

