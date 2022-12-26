Invest in Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) closed at $0.35 in the last session, up 7.72% from day before closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0251 from its previous closing price. On the day, 153398 shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLNH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $12.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6503.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLNH traded on average about 168.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 263.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.67M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 277.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 267.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.