Investing in Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Digimarc Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.86, up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $18.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46472 shares were traded. DMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DMRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Rodriguez Tony sold 3,000 shares for $20.07 per share. The transaction valued at 60,218 led to the insider holds 22,759 shares of the business.

mccormack riley bought 10,000 shares of DMRC for $252,684 on Mar 09. The President and CEO now owns 45,190 shares after completing the transaction at $25.27 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, mccormack riley, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $23.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 479,775 and bolstered with 35,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMRC has reached a high of $44.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DMRC traded 109.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 72.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.80M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DMRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.95% and a Short% of Float of 19.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$2.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $7.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3M to a low estimate of $7.1M. As of the current estimate, Digimarc Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.42M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.4M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.15M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.52M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.8M and the low estimate is $32.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.