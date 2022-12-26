Investing in Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) closed at $6.95 down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81813 shares were traded. STG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunlands Technology Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunlands’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STG has reached a high of $8.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STG has traded an average of 29.43K shares per day and 27.92k over the past ten days. A total of 13.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93M. Insiders hold about 7.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 6.94k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for STG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.