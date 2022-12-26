IRBT (iRobot Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) closed at $47.99 in the last session, up 0.06% from day before closing price of $47.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152153 shares were traded. IRBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $45 from $65 previously.

On March 24, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $103.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when ELLINGER DEBORAH G sold 730 shares for $38.88 per share. The transaction valued at 28,382 led to the insider holds 25,953 shares of the business.

ALI MOHAMAD sold 767 shares of IRBT for $29,821 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 19,064 shares after completing the transaction at $38.88 per share. On May 23, another insider, Angle Colin M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,350 shares for $46.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,081,045 and left with 319,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRBT has reached a high of $73.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRBT traded on average about 456.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.65% stake in the company. Shares short for IRBT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 6.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.54% and a Short% of Float of 31.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.