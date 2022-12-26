Is AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $17.82 in the prior trading day, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) closed at $17.55, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75909 shares were traded. AUDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $38 previously.

On January 31, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AudioCodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUDC has reached a high of $35.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 85.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 122.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.67M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 125.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 89.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AUDC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.19, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 41.00% for AUDC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.82 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.92M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.9M and the low estimate is $308.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.