Is Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) closed at $0.82 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0143 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48413 shares were traded. LSF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $43 previously.

On October 19, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On October 19, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2020, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when GRAVES GREGORY B bought 15,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 45,000 led to the insider holds 17,901 shares of the business.

Vieth Jason D. bought 15,000 shares of LSF for $45,000 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 140,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSF has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2449.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSF traded on average about 55.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.24M. Insiders hold about 8.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LSF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 111.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 111.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.38 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.68, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.57 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Laird Superfood Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.45M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.15M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.81M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.2M and the low estimate is $38.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.