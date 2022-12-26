Is Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $28.20 in the prior trading day, Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO) closed at $28.53, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78877 shares were traded. PEBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEBO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Hovde Group on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $30 from $34 previously.

On July 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $30.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Kirkham Michael Ryan sold 613 shares for $30.28 per share. The transaction valued at 18,563 led to the insider holds 5,666 shares of the business.

SULERZYSKI CHARLES W sold 1,500 shares of PEBO for $45,960 on Oct 17. The President and CEO now owns 45,803 shares after completing the transaction at $30.64 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, SULERZYSKI CHARLES W, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $31.17 each. As a result, the insider received 46,749 and left with 70,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Peoples’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEBO has reached a high of $34.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 109.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 153.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.57M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PEBO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 543.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 568.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEBO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.25. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for PEBO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2013 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $85.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.03M to a low estimate of $84M. As of the current estimate, Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.23M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.58M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.11M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.4M and the low estimate is $339M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.