Is this a Prime Time To acquire Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) stock

After finishing at $3.71 in the prior trading day, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) closed at $3.39, down -8.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76399 shares were traded. FUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has reached a high of $179.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.7040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.1387.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 105.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 177.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FUV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 9.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.00% and a Short% of Float of 30.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$1.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of the current estimate, Arcimoto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88M, an estimated increase of 79.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43M, an increase of 727.50% over than the figure of $79.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39M, up 171.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115M and the low estimate is $40M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 507.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.