Is this a Prime Time To acquire Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) stock

The price of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) closed at $2.87 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160423 shares were traded. AAIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when BERCE DANIEL E bought 3,041 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 10,038 led to the insider holds 65,000 shares of the business.

BERCE DANIEL E bought 46,959 shares of AAIC for $149,987 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 61,959 shares after completing the transaction at $3.19 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Konzmann Richard Ernst, who serves as the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,000 and bolstered with 199,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAIC has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1809.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAIC traded on average about 72.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 136.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.00M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 214.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 201.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAIC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 06, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.36M to a low estimate of $7.12M. As of the current estimate, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.43M, an estimated increase of 74.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.3M, an increase of 105.10% over than the figure of $74.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.22M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.32M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.18M and the low estimate is $31.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.