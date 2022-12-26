Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) stock

After finishing at $124.26 in the prior trading day, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) closed at $126.18, up 1.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 295696 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBOE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $130.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $126.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Griebenow Jill sold 400 shares for $128.00 per share. The transaction valued at 51,200 led to the insider holds 7,230 shares of the business.

Sexton John P sold 2,872 shares of CBOE for $364,744 on Nov 30. The EVP, GC AND CORP SEC now owns 15,190 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Tilly Edward T, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $126.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,267,700 and left with 164,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $132.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 751.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBOE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.74, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.79 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.33 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $436.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.3M to a low estimate of $411M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.5M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.05M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.