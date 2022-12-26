Is this a Prime Time To acquire CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) stock

The price of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE: CORR) closed at $2.20 in the last session, up 4.27% from day before closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75447 shares were traded. CORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CORR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9.50 from $4.50 previously.

On December 08, 2020, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Stifel Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 05, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORR has reached a high of $4.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4281.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CORR traded on average about 62.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 70.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.37M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CORR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 155.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 149.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CORR is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.56.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.46M to a low estimate of $31.46M. As of the current estimate, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.88M, an estimated increase of 508.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.49M, an increase of 5,277.60% over than the figure of $508.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.49M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.34M, up 1,030.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.29M and the low estimate is $127.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.