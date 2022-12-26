Is this a Prime Time To acquire RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) stock

The price of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) closed at $186.88 in the last session, down -0.18% from day before closing price of $187.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147147 shares were traded. RNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $162 from $173 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $163 to $218.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Brosnan Sean G sold 850 shares for $187.74 per share. The transaction valued at 159,579 led to the insider holds 19,038 shares of the business.

Gray Brian Gerald John bought 7,500 shares of RNR for $979,650 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 23,621 shares after completing the transaction at $130.62 per share. On May 20, another insider, BUSHNELL DAVID C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $148.41 each. As a result, the insider received 89,047 and left with 19,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNR has reached a high of $189.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNR traded on average about 464.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 329.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 994.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 767.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RNR is 1.48, which was 1.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$8.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.6 and a low estimate of -$9.63, while EPS last year was -$7.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5, with high estimates of $7.61 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.67 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $21.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $24.77 and $18.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.