Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) stock

The price of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) closed at $3.89 in the last session, down -2.75% from day before closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48810 shares were traded. ULBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0009 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ULBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Ardour Capital Downgraded its Accumulate to Hold on November 04, 2011, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.75 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Manna Michael Edward bought 5,071 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 20,966 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

WHITMORE BRADFORD T bought 7,200 shares of ULBI for $28,683 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 981,681 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, WHITMORE BRADFORD T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,138 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,249 and bolstered with 974,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULBI has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8249.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ULBI traded on average about 29.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 57.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.17M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ULBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 44.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $37M. As of the current estimate, Ultralife Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.76M, an estimated increase of 55.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $30M, an increase of 22.50% less than the figure of $55.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.27M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.54M and the low estimate is $130.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.