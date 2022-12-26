Is Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $41.11 in the prior trading day, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) closed at $41.56, up 1.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292428 shares were traded. WERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WERN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $51 from $44 previously.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on April 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares for $42.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,373 led to the insider holds 6,284 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Werner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WERN has reached a high of $48.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 553.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.56M. Insiders hold about 7.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WERN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WERN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.37, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for WERN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $824.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $871M to a low estimate of $792M. As of the current estimate, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $702.89M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $831.11M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $798.76M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.