It’s a good day to be an Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Enstar Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $230.05, up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $227.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44569 shares were traded. ESGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.55.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR Capital on March 16, 2015, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

On March 16, 2015, FBR Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $185.

FBR Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 03, 2013, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Silvester Dominic Francis Mich bought 26,000 shares for $190.08 per share. The transaction valued at 4,942,128 led to the insider holds 509,168 shares of the business.

Al Obaidat Nazar sold 6,900 shares of ESGR for $1,295,286 on Nov 07. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 9,249 shares after completing the transaction at $187.72 per share. On May 10, another insider, STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 89,790 shares for $222.74 each. As a result, the insider received 19,999,825 and left with 1,546,196 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESGR has reached a high of $286.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESGR traded 53.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 72.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.99M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 153.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 128k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.