It’s a good day to be an Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) shareholder

In the latest session, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) closed at $1.31 up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45498 shares were traded. ENZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on October 18, 2011, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On September 23, 2009, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On September 13, 2007, Lazard Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Lazard Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2007, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Erfanian Hamid bought 100,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 197,000 led to the insider holds 374,600 shares of the business.

Cannon Kara bought 2,500 shares of ENZ for $6,050 on Jul 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Radoff Bradley Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,375 and bolstered with 4,194,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENZ has reached a high of $3.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3531.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENZ has traded an average of 60.69K shares per day and 146.6k over the past ten days. A total of 48.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.77M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 380.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 454.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.