It’s a good day to be an Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.99, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $18.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45902 shares were traded. FDUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FDUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.50.

Hovde Group Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18.50 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDUS has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FDUS traded 85.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 87.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.09M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.93% stake in the company. Shares short for FDUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 152.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 140.13k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, FDUS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.25.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $22.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.1M to a low estimate of $22.07M. As of the current estimate, Fidus Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.23M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.48M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.67M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.11M, down -39.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.93M and the low estimate is $89.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.