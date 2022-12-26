It’s a good day to be an MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.15, down -8.00% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155648 shares were traded. MDIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 35.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 33.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when EMMIS CORP sold 2,471 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,113 led to the insider holds 557,236 shares of the business.

EMMIS CORP sold 255,543 shares of MDIA for $337,317 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 559,707 shares after completing the transaction at $1.32 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Lee Laura Anne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 81,165 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 93,340 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDIA has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4983.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDIA traded 134.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 835.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MDIA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 13.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.